Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.64. 2,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

