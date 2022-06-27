Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Tops One Day Volume of $19,205.00

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00181133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new)’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

