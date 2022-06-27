Liberty Financial Group Limited (LFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFGGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Liberty Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,153.79.

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor loans; unsecured and secured personal loans; secured and unsecured loans to small and medium enterprises; and self-managed superannuation loans.

