Lightning Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $123,685.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $123,685.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001496 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00028696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00268439 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005354 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

