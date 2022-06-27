LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $3,281.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,167,044 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

