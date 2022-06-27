Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lincoln National stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,370. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

