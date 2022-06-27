Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.76. 29,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,836. The stock has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.67 and its 200 day moving average is $314.57.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

