Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lessened by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde stock opened at $300.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.57. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

