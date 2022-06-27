Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

