Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $182.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

