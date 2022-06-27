LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €731.00 by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €731.00 ($769.47) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($822.11) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a €830.00 ($873.68) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC set a €800.00 ($842.11) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €815.00 ($857.89) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €21.40 ($22.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €587.40 ($618.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($274.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €586.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €642.66.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

