Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.14 and last traded at $79.14. Approximately 2,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

