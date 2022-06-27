MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 511,091 shares.The stock last traded at $13.14 and had previously closed at $12.93.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 161.65 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 78,676 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

