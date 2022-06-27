Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.42 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $788.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

