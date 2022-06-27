Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $309.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $295.56 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

