Matrix Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,213 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $4,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 199.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

VLO stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.