Matrix Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up about 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000.
Shares of WOOD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.
About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
