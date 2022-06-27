Matrix Trust Co Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Matrix Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.80. 94,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539,559. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

