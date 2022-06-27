Matrix Trust Co Invests $192,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $46,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $467.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.72.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.