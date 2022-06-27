Matrix Trust Co Makes New $319,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $170.34. 59,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,082,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average is $174.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

