Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Up 56.8% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $155,095.81 and $17.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 56.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,028.81 or 0.99944745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00236397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00083093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00240292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00121474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

