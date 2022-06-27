Maxcoin Trading 27.6% Higher This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $128,389.43 and approximately $38.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,882.53 or 0.99941180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00235752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00119843 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00235930 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000252 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

