MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $739.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $823.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,017.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.49 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

