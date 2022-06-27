MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $205.44

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $205.44, but opened at $200.27. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $198.72, with a volume of 7,310 shares traded.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

