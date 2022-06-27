Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

