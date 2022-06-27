ML & R Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Matador Resources accounts for 0.2% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 3.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

