ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $887.30.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $744.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $771.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.