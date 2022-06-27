ML & R Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.47.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

