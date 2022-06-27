Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,636. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

