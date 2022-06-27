Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,230 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($76.31) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,500 ($79.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.69) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.42) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,850.77 ($71.67).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,979 ($60.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,553.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,529.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

