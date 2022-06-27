Morgan Stanley Downgrades Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) to Sell

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has $2.30 price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Regis Resources to a sell rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of Regis Resources stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.
