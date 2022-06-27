Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

VALE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,576,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,512,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $14,162,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

