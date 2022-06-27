MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.33. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 700 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.42) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.11) to €37.00 ($38.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.