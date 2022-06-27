Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $135.22. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

