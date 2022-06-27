Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

