Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.41.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.