National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) PT Lowered to GBX 320

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of National Express Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NXPGF stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

