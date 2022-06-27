National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.76. National Research has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 259,037 shares of company stock worth $9,381,987 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Research by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

