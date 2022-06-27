National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $29.81

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.81, but opened at $30.92. National Vision shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 5,747 shares trading hands.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

