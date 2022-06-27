National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $29.81

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.81, but opened at $30.92. National Vision shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 5,747 shares trading hands.
EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.
In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
