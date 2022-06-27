Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America to $196.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.87.

NFLX opened at $190.85 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average of $355.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

