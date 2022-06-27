NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

NXRT stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $95.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 156.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

