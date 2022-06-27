NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lessened by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $77.63. 70,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,582,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

