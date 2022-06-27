NFT Index (NFTI) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $598.32 or 0.02879458 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $772.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

