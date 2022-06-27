Nicholas Devlin Sells 30,097 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.11), for a total value of £51,766.84 ($63,408.67).

Shares of WINE traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 156.50 ($1.92). 1,282,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,978. The company has a market capitalization of £114.93 million and a PE ratio of -123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 432.60. Naked Wines plc has a one year low of GBX 133.30 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 895 ($10.96).

Naked Wines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

