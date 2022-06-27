Nicholas Devlin Sells 30,097 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.11), for a total value of £51,766.84 ($63,408.67).
Shares of WINE traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 156.50 ($1.92). 1,282,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,978. The company has a market capitalization of £114.93 million and a PE ratio of -123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 432.60. Naked Wines plc has a one year low of GBX 133.30 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 895 ($10.96).
