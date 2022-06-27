Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 5.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 89,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 93,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NHK shares. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,385,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,000,533.84. Also, Director Keyvan Salehi purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,000. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 288,000 shares of company stock worth $158,390.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

