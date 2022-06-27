NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

NKE stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. 150,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,106. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

