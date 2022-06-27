NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 114,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,106. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17. The company has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

