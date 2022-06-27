NKN Reaches Market Cap of $67.15 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $67.15 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

