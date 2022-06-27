Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 59,647 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.68. 5,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,244. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $219.31 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

