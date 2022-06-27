Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,210 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 280.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 75,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.23. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.