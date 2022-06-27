Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $420.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.04 and a 200 day moving average of $413.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.